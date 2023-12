All LEPC meetings will be held at:

Carbon County Event Center

450 S. Fairgrounds Way

Price, UT

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

January 25, 2024 – Pipeline Association Meeting 11:30-12:30

March 11, 2024

May 20, 2024

July 15, 2024

September 16, 2024

November 18, 2024

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 13 and December 20, 2023.