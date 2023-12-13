NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2023.

WORKING SESSION 3:30 p.m.

GENERAL SESSION 5:00 p.m.

A. WORKING SESSION

1. Board Member Election Applications

2. Book Study

3. Field House Estimates & Finance Options

B. CLOSED SESSION

1. Convene To Closed Session

C. GENERAL SESSION

D. OPENING

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge

3. Recognition

4. Public Comment

E. REPORTS/CORRESPONDENCE

1. Board Member Reports

2. Superintendent Report

F. INFORMATION & DISCUSSION

G. ACTION

1. Suicide Prevention and PBIS Grant Framework

2. Policy 528 – Student Records

3. Policy 549 – Student Discipline – Expulsion

4. Policy 513 – Vision Screening

H. CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approval of Minutes

2. Approval of Financial Information

3. Home School

4. Guardianship Affidavits

5. Travel Request

6. New Hires

7. Approval of Consent Agenda

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 13, 2023.