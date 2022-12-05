Carbon County Man Allegedly Attempts to Rape Child in LDS Church

A Carbon County man was arrested for attempted rape and assault on Sunday. According to a probable cause statement, on Dec. 4, 50-year-old James B. Snyder entered a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints near his residence in Carbon County. During his time in the church, it was stated that he spoke with church goers and was there to speak with a church bishop.

While at the church, a teenager was in the women’s restroom when she was allegedly grabbed by Snyder. He proceeded to attempt to attack the young female, who fought back. The victim also reportedly yelled for help during the attack, where Snyder also attempted to pull her into a side room attached to the restroom.

It was stated that at one point during the attack, in which Snyder had pulled down his pants and attempted to pull down the victim’s, he had placed his hand over the young woman’s mouth and told her to be quiet. Once in the connected room, it was stated that Snyder once again attempted to remove the victim’s pants.

A witness heard the victim’s yells and intervened, which allowed the young female to get away from Snyder mid-attack. Snyder allegedly stated that he had made a mistake when speaking with the witness.

Dispatch was contacted once Snyder was detained by officials within the church. It was stated the Snyder led an officer to believe that he had the intentions of rape and complained of confusion.

With this information, Snyder was arrested for sexual abuse of a child (first-degree felony), child kidnapping (second-degree felony) and assault (class B misdemeanor).