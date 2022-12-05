2022 Electric Light Parade Delights

Utah’s Christmas Town concluded its final weekend of the 2022 festivities with the annual light parade and chili dinner. Friday and Saturday drew crowds to Helper’s Main Street to enjoy the 33rd annual celebration.

Beginning at 4 p.m. each evening, the community was welcomed to the Helper Civic Auditorium for the traditional chili dinner. Warm chili filled hungry bellies as attendees prepared for the annual parade.

At 7 p.m., parade floats began their trek down Helper’s historic Main Street. Local businesses, schools, groups and non-profit organizations decorated impressive floats, overflowing with Christmas cheer.

The parade would not be complete without the appearance of the one and only Santa Claus. The man in red brought up the rear of the parade each evening to the delight of cheering youngsters.

To cap off the 2022 festivities, attendees on Saturday were treated to fireworks following the parade.