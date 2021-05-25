Carbon County Moderate, Emery County Low for COVID-19 Transmission

A reported from the Southeast Utah Health Department on Tuesday evening put Carbon County in the moderate transmission level for COVID-19. Emery County remains in the low level while Grand County is moderate. These transmission levels are determined by case rates, positivity rates and ICU utilizations.

Tuesday’s report also included statistics on the new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past five days. In that time frame, Carbon County has recorded one new case while Emery County has tallied five. Grand County has had eight new cases in the past five days.

Total active cases in the region include five in Carbon County, nine in Emery County and 11 in Grand County. Two regional patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus, including one each from Carbon and Emery counties.

While the health department continues to track cases of COVID-19, vaccine distribution remains a priority. To date, 14,770 regional residents have received the vaccine. In total, 15,213 have received the first dose.