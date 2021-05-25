Emery County Trails Committee Gets Things Done

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Trails Committee meets early on the first Tuesday of each month at 8 a.m. in the Emery County Administration Building in Castle Dale. On June 1, Chairman Les Wilberg called the meeting to order and asked for the minutes from May to be approved.

In Wilberg’s comments following the opening, he announced that the OHV trail from Orangeville to Huntington is now complete but is in need of signs as some riders are getting lost as they travel. The trail did not have a number but should be called an area. Wilberg further reported that the hitching posts for equestrian riders in Huntington Canyon have been moved up higher to Engineer Canyon.

Work on trail #929 and #928 in the Sinbad area was completed on May 20 and 21. Wilberg reported that this trail was a good trail for a day’s ride from Castle Dale, as it is only about a 20-mile ride. Next, an order for a trailer for a side by side was requested from the Emery County Travel Bureau.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Division of Wildlife Resources, Emery County, cattlemen and other interested parties recently made a trip to the beaver dams in Salt Wash. There is now a route to get around the dams and into Salt Wash. A new gate needs to be installed.

It was also reported that vehicles were getting too close to Dutchman Arch, which would prevent others from appreciating the view. The BLM reviewed the situation and moved obstacles, making a buffer so that the scenery could be seen by all.

Chris Nichols from the Forest Service reported that water is very low and there are extreme drought conditions everywhere. He also announced a clean up day on 12 Mile Flat on July 17. Unfortunately, Nichols reported that many bags of garbage have been picked up by Forest Service personnel from the influx of crowds in the forest.

He also reported that the ramp at Joe’s Valley has been done and that the Dairy Canyon entrance has also been fixed. When asked what the Forest Service plans include for the future, he remarked that they plan to improve the trails that are already there as there seems to be plenty of trails in the area. They do have plans to revamp single track and mountain bike trails.

Even though Larry Johansen has retired from the Utah State Parks, he will remain on the trails committee for the travel bureau. To conclude, Jim Jennings reported that he attended a NOVA training in Richfield where they received instruction on long-term maintenance for scenic trails and chainsaw usage.