CARBON COUNTY – MUNICIPAL PRIMARY ELECTION INFORMATION – PRIMARY ELECTION DAY SEPTEMBER 5, 2023

All qualified, registered voters involved in a municipal election will be mailed a ballot for the upcoming Primary Election (UCA 20A-3-305(1)(b). Precinct 20, East Carbon City, is the only precinct requiring a Primary Election. Ballots will be mailed between August 15 and August 29, 2023. Ballots returned by mail must be post marked by Primary Election Day, September 5, 2023. Ballots may be returned in person at the locations listed below.

Municipal Elections are non-partisan. Voters in the following precincts will receive a ballot:

20 East Carbon

Ballot boxes will be available at three locations in the County where ballots may be dropped off in person. These locations are:

*Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E. 100 N. Ste 1100, Price, UT – During regular office hours and from 7:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day

*Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E. 100 N. Price, UT – East Parking Lot – 24-hour Drive-up Drop Box

*East Carbon City Hall, 101 West Geneva Dr. East Carbon, UT – During regular office hours

In person Early Voting will be held from August 29 to September 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and in person voting will be held on Primary Election Day, September 5, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carbon County Administration Building. This location is the vote center for the Municipal Primary Election and is ADA accessible. Any voter needing ADA assistance may contact the Clerk’s Office for help at 435-636-3200.

S/SETH MARSING

Seth Marsing

Carbon County Clerk-Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 2, 2023.