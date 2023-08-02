NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT

Due to delinquent rent and other charges, U-Store-It, located at 80 W. 100 N. Huntington, Utah 84528 (435) 472-3791, is disposing of the entire contents of the following storage units:

Units 17 & #47 belonging to Tanner Hill, 5045 Adobe Drive, Palmdale, CA. 93552

There will be no public auction, the entire contents of each unit will be disposed of promptly on August 18, 2023 @ 07:00 p.m. at U-Store-It located at 80 W. 110 N. Huntington, UT. 84528.

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 2 and August 9, 2023.