CARBON COUNTY – MUNICIPAL PRIMARY ELECTION INFORMATION

All registered voters in Precinct 19 will be mailed a ballot for the upcoming Municipal Primary Election (UCA 20A-3-305(1)(b). Ballots will be mailed between July 20 and August 3, 2021. Ballots returned by mail must be post marked by August 9, 2021.

Municipal Elections are non-partisan. This year a primary is only required in Precinct 19, Wellington. No other precinct will receive a ballot at this time.

Ballot boxes will be available at three locations in the County where ballots may be dropped off. These locations are:

Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E. 100 N. Ste 1100, Price, UT – Clerks Office

Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E. 100 N. Price, UT – East Parking Lot Drop Box

Wellington City Hall, 150 W. Main, Wellington, UT 84542

Voters may vote in person on August 10, 2021 at the Carbon County Administration Building from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. This location is the vote center for the Municipal Primary Election and is ADA accessible. Any voter needing ADA assistance may contact the Clerk’s Office for help at 435-636-3200.

S/SETH MARSING

Seth Marsing

Carbon County Clerk-Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 7, 2021.