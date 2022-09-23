Carbon County Named a Film Ready Utah Community

Carbon County Office of Tourism Press Release

On Sept. 22, the Utah Film Commission designated Carbon County as a Film Ready Utah community, signaling to productions that we are prepared to support filming in our area with access to locations, professional crews and vendors.

Rich in history, culture and beautiful landscapes, Carbon County is very desirable for filming. Filming in communities throughout Carbon County dates back several years with Helper Main Street leading the way in local film production.

“We are thrilled to be named a Film Ready Utah community. It has been exciting preparing for the future of film in our area and we believe film will certainly have some positive economic impact on our communities,” said Tina Grange, Carbon County Tourism Specialist.

“Utah’s film industry is expanding to every corner of our state,” said Virginia Pearce, director of the Utah Film Commission. “The Film Ready Utah program gives rural communities resources to match local businesses and unique locations with production-related needs.”

“With the new targeted rural film tax credit, the Film Ready Utah program puts resources where they are needed most and expands economic opportunities throughout the state,” said Dan Hemmert, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity.

To explore filming locations, crew and support services available in our area, visit film.utah.gov/locations. For Carbon County Film applications, visit www.carbonutah.com/filming.