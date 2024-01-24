CARBON COUNTY – NOTICE OF PUBLIC DEMONSTRATION OF ELECTRONIC VOTING EQUIPMENT

Public Notice is hereby given that on February 8, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North, Suite 1100, Price, Utah, in the office of the County Clerk, a demonstration of logic and accuracy will be conducted on the electronic voting equipment used to tabulate the results of the 2024 Democratic Presidential Primary Election held during Early Voting, February 27, 2024 to March 1, 2024 and on the Democratic Presidential Primary Election day, March 5, 2024.

The demonstration is open for public observation in accordance with the provisions of Section 20A-4-104, Utah Code.

S/SETH MARSING

Seth Marsing

Carbon County Clerk-Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 24, 2024.