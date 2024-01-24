NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING – FEBRUARY 6, 2024

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of Carbon County, Utah will hold a Public Hearing on February 6, 2024 during a regular meeting at 4:30 PM in the Commission Chambers at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501, to hear public comment on a change to the Carbon County zoning district map from R-1-20K to R-2-8K located on the west 260 feet of parcel 02-0477-0000 of approximately 0.82 acres. Advance written comments or questions; contact the Planning Dept. at 435-636-3260 or planning@carbon.utah.gov

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 24, 2024.