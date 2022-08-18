Carbon County Receives Tourism Marketing Grant

Press Release

The Carbon County Office of Tourism has received news that the office was awarded $40,375 from the Utah Office of Tourism Co-Op Marketing Grant.

Carbon County submitted an application for $85,000 and will receive just under half. Tina Grange, Carbon County Tourism Specialist, said, “This is a very competitive grant process and our office is grateful to receive this award to continue our out-of-state marketing efforts.”

The board approved funding for 59 of the 67 Round 2022 Co-op applications. The mission of the program is to leverage state and co-op partner funding to attract out-of-state visitors to increase tourism expenditures.

“The funded applications reflect that mission well and the Utah Office of Tourism is excited to fund these projects and see the tourism and economic gains these organizations will provide to the citizens of Utah,” said Kelly Day, Utah Office of Tourism Co-Op Marketing Manager.

The funds will be used over 2022-24 to partner with Zartico to gather key data about visitor behaviors, habits and destination usage.

“This data will allow us to know which KPI’s to address in the future and provide recommendation for future actions items to better tailor to visitors,” said Shanny Wilson, Carbon County Economic Development and Tourism Director.

The funding will also be used for digital web content, social media advertisements and paid advertising on YouTube as well as city transportation advertising in the Tier II Cities, including Denver, Las Vegas, Boise and Phoenix.