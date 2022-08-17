Wildfire Reported in Spring Canyon

An active wildfire was reported in Spring Canyon on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman, fire crews are currently fighting the blaze from the air due to the location. Cemetery Road that leads to Mountain View Cemetery will be closed for the aircraft to station as needed.

“Please, do not sightsee or impede the firefighters as they work on this fire or attempt to go up to Mountain View Cemetery,” said Mayor Peterman.

At this time, no further information has been released on the wildfire. Continue to check with ETV News as more information becomes available.