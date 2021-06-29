Carbon County Sees Surge of COVID-19 Cases

On Tuesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced an increase in COVID-19 cases, especially in Carbon County. In the past four days, Carbon County has tallied 29 new cases of the virus. Emery and Grand counties have recorded four apiece in that same time frame.

Active cases in the region include 47 in Carbon County and seven each in Emery and Grand counties. Four of the Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus.

While the health department continues to track active cases of the virus, vaccine distribution remains a priority. Throughout the region, 15,637 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In total, 15,812 have received their first dose.

Of the eligible population, 42.86% of Carbon County residents are fully vaccinated. In Emery County, that percentage is 40.97%. Grand County sits at 58.40%.

With this data, Carbon and Grand counties remain in the moderate transmission level for the virus. Emery County is in the low level.