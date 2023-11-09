Carbon County Senior Angel Tree is Ready for Gifts

This year’s Senior Angel Tree is up at the Carbon County administration building, and county officials said that it is brimming with heartfelt wishes from the local seniors.

“Embrace the spirit of giving this Christmas and adopt an angel (or two, or three!), choose the perfect gifts, and return the lovingly-wrapped presents to the Notre Dame Hope Center,” Carbon County shared.

The gifts will be accepted from Dec. 6-8. “Your kindness will create cherished memories for our local seniors,” the county shared. “Let’s make this season magical!”