Carbon County Sheriff Addresses COVID-19 Concerns

By Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood

I often get asked questions about the COVID pandemic and how it has impacted the operations of the sheriff’s office. I wanted to take a few minutes and update the community on the COVID precautions taken at the sheriff’s office since the pandemic started.

As you know, this has been a challenge to our office in order to maintain a healthy work environment for our employees as well as the inmates in the jail. Upon intake, we provide each inmate with a medical grade mask. New inmate bookings are screened for COVID symptoms during the medical screening at the time they are booked into jail. If an inmate displays any symptoms, they are required to be given a COVID test and they have to have a negative test result prior to being placed into an inmate housing section.

We have suspended all in-person inmate programming and classes to reduce the risk of the virus being brought into the jail. Each inmate housing section has been quarantined to limit inmate interaction between other sections. All in-person inmate visits have been suspended and visitation is available through the kiosk system located inside the jail.

Medical requests are also handled through the kiosk system. Each inmate has access and the ability to put in medical requests on a kiosk that is located in each section. The jail’s medical staff comes in every day to review inmate medical requests, provide inmate medical care, review inmate medical intakes and to do inmate screenings. All inmate sections are provided with cleaning and sanitizing products every day and they have sanitizing spray in the section 24 hours per day.