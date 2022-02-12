Utah’s Clean Slate Law Goes Into Effect

“We believe in the rule of law and that people should be held accountable when a law is broken. But, we also believe in second chances,” said Governor Spencer Cox. “Utah’s Clean Slate law is a common-sense policy that will help people find housing, get jobs and contribute back to their communities after paying their debt to society.”

Having a criminal record is more common than many people realize. More than one in four Utahns have some type of record and those records can create barriers to housing and jobs. Nearly 500,000 Utahns have been identified for automatic clearance so far.

“For the Courts, this law is about access to justice, an issue we care deeply about,” said Ron Gordon, State Court Administrator. “We know that our legal systems have barriers and that many of our neediest Utahns require a lawyer to help them and cannot afford one. Criminal record expungement is one of these areas. Due to cost, the complicated process, lack of knowledge and lack of legal representation, less than 10% of people eligible to clear their records have made it through the process. Utah’s Clean Slate law changes this landscape completely.”

Utah’s Clean Slate law provides automatic record expungement for cases dismissed with prejudice and certain qualifying misdemeanor conviction records.