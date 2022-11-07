Carbon County Supports Operation Green Light for Veterans

During the Carbon County Commission meeting hosted on Nov. 2, Commissioner Tony Martines read a proclamation regarding the National Association of Counties Green Light for Veterans.

Commissioner Martines explained that this is essentially a way to show support for veterans and what they have done to provide the nation’s freedoms. The county will illuminate a green the administration building to show support from Nov. 7-11.

Martines then read the proclamation, which stated that they are supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans as residents of Carbon County have great respect and the utmost gratitude for those that have served the country and community in the armed forces. They have been vital in maintaining the freedoms and the way of life for citizens.

Continuing, the proclamation stated that those who have served have placed themselves in harm’s way for the good of all and they continue to serve the community.

Approximately 200,000 service members transition to civilian communities annually. Studies indicate that 44-72% of service members experience a high level of stress from military to civilian life and those transitioning are at a higher risk of suicide during the first year after military services.

The National Association of Counties wants to recognize Operation Green Light and Carbon County believes that special recognition should be granted.

With that, Carbon County declared that Nov. 7 through Veteran’s Day as a time to honor the sacrifice from the men and women in uniform that are transitioning from active service. Carbon County encourages citizens to recognize the importance of honoring veterans by displaying a green light in a window of their business or residence.

Concluding, the commissioners said that they are indebted to those that have served and that there are many blessings in our country from those that have served and protected our freedom.