Carbon Financial Lit Class Learns About Credit

Carbon School District Press Release

Carmen Jones, branch manager at the Price branch of WaFd Bank, visited Mrs. Toni Behling’s financial literacy class on Oct. 11. The topic during the visit was credit.

Jones discussed what exactly credit is, what the three credit reporting agencies are, which types of spending accrue credit and which do not, how to read and understand credit score, and what affects credit.

This topic is especially important for these students as most credit starts building when a person turns 18.