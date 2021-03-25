Carbon County to Open Landfill for Free Residential Dumping in April

With the arrival of spring and warm weather comes the need to tidy up yards, gutters, driveways and more. With this in mind, Carbon County is opening the landfill to all county residents for free dumping for a limited amount of time.

The free dumping opportunity coincides with National Volunteer Week, which takes place April 18-24. Residents, clubs, religious groups and various other organizations are being encouraged to unite in offering volunteer assistance to those that may need a helping hand in the cleanup process.

It is important to note that Price City will not be providing pickup services and residents should make arrangements to transport their materials to the county landfill. Do not leave waste materials on the street or the curb.

It was also stated that free dumping at the landfill is limited to residential refuse only and there are fees that will apply for commercial refuse. The landfill will be open to residents for free dumping beginning on April 12. This opportunity ends on April 24.

More information on volunteering for cleanup assistance may be gathered by contacting Megan Cummings of United Way of Eastern Utah at (435) 637-8911.