Carbon High School Seeks New Principal

In March of 2019, a shifting of seats at both Carbon High School (CHS) and within the Carbon School District (CSD) was announced as Bruce Bean removed his hat as principal of CHS to work directly at the district.

A need to fill the role of principal was successful when former Castle Heights Elementary Principal Chris Winfree was announced to be Bean’s successor. Just over two years later, it was announced that a change is once again coming to both CHS and the CSD as Winfree will no longer act as principal at the high school.

CSD Superintendent Lance Hatch released a statement that informed all that Winfree has accepted a position that will begin in the 2021-22 school year. Through this new position, Winfree’s responsibilities will include Detention (DT), Adult Education, English Language Learners, Youth in Custody (YIC), Online Students, APPEL Program, and Digital Teaching and Learning.

The Carbon High School principal position has been opened and Supt. Hatch remarked that the anticipation is that the position will be filled within the next month. Winfree will continue to act as principal of CHS for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

Those that are interested in the role of CHS principal must hold a current Utah Administrative/Supervisory License, have knowledge and experience in curriculum development, teacher evaluation and more. The position is scheduled to be closed on April 13.