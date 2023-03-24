Carbon County to Waive Landfill Fees for Spring Cleaning

The annual spring cleanup for Carbon County has been announced and will soon be underway.

Beginning on April 22 and running through May 6, the county will be waiving fees for individuals utilizing the landfill. This is offered by the county to give residents the opportunity to dispose of debris that has built up over the winter or throughout the year.

Those at Price City wished to clarify that they will not be conducting a spring city cleaning this year beyond its own facilities. Miles Nelson, Price City Public Works Director, explained that the city will not be picking up debris from residents, but will be focusing on the city’s properties this year, including the streets.