“See It This Way” Festival Coming to Price

The See It This Way film and idea festival for Mental Health is coming to Price City’s King Koal Theatre on Saturday, April 8. This interactive community event aims to increase awareness while decreasing stigma through entertainment and advocacy.

This event is free with a suggested donation and will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is credited as being a one-of-a-kind experience that brings together multimedia, creative expression, live performance and more to showcase a vibrant community with “proud labels.”

Breaking down the schedule, the day begins with youth films and a creative perspective workshop with Josh Samson at 10 a.m.. This will be followed by “Crying with Laughter – History of Comedy and Mental Health Presentation” at 11:15 a.m.

These two presentations give outsider insight to our everyday lives, introduce elements within creative interpretation through visual arts, and weave true stories of struggle mixed with imagery and soundscapes.

A See It This Way films and panel discussion will then be hosted for the remainder of the event. This is a series of curated films designed to inspire and motivate through lived experience.

Six films will be featured throughout this portion, which will be “Hyper Active,” “Sarah’s House,” “Fraser Syndrome & Me,” “The Escape,” “Doing This Helps That” and “Once A Broken Cowboy.”