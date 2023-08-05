Carbon County Tourism Recognizes Ruben’s BBQ

The Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award for the month of August was given to Ruben Lopez of Ruben’s BBQ in Price. This was announced by Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Grange during the commission meeting hosted on Wednesday evening.

Grange stated that they almost did not know if Lopez was going to be able to make it to the meeting as he was so busy with preparations for International Days. Per his nomination, it was stated that Lopez goes above and beyond to ensure that everyone has a great experience at his restaurant.

Lopez checks in with each customer, asks them where they come from and even highlights them on the restaurant’s social media page. If there are groups or organizations that come in asking for a donation, he is always quick to help with a gift card.

Praises continued as it was stated that Lopez always has a smile on his face at the pop-ups and ensures that the food he is serving is the best barbecue his customers will have. Lopez stated that they continue to be busy preparing for event after event and look forward to seeing everyone at the pop-ups.

Ruben’s BBQ is located at 40 West Main Street in Price. The restaurant is open Thursday through Sunday with varied hours.