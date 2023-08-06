Grand Opening Upcoming for Creative Fabrics

By Julie Johansen

Creative Fabrics will host its grand opening on Friday, Aug. 11, in its new store located at 36 East Main in Castle Dale. Owner Kristie Gasser is excited to debut lots of beautiful fabrics, notions, Cuddle, Cloud, Luxe and Minky.

There will be giveaways, raffle drawings and prizes for those attending. Classes are being offered and sign ups will be available in the store during the grand opening. The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

Creative Floral has also moved to the new store adjacent to the Creative Fabrics and will also celebrate a grand re-opening on Friday, Aug. 11. Flower arrangements, house plants, elegant silk flowers, home décor, gifts and more will again be offered in the new store. Gift wrapping will also be available.