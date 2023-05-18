Carbon County Tourism Specialist Completes Film Liaison Certification

Press Release

Recently, Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Grange completed the AFCI University’s Film Liaison Certification. AFCI University offers training geared toward any individual interested in obtaining a better understanding of the basics of the film commission and the production industry it supports. Key topics such as economic development and marketing are covered through specific master classes.

This opportunity was provided by the Utah Film Commission as part of Carbon County’s Film Ready status. Film Ready Utah is a program offered by the Utah Film Commission to support cities and counties across the state that want to take advantage of economic opportunities that may be available to them from feature film, television and commercial production. This gives Carbon County the opportunity to be more readily prepared to promote locations, vendors and crew, provide extra support, and assist with directing productions in the county.

“I am very grateful for the opportunities given to me by Carbon County and the Utah Film Commission,” Grange. “Working with the Film Commission over the last two years has been such an amazing experience and I look forward to the many film opportunities available to us in the future.”

To explore filming locations, crew and support services available, please visit film.utah.gov/locations. For Carbon County Film applications, visit www.carbonutah.com/filming or contact Tina Grange at (435) 636-3701.