Mont Harmon Hosts Spring Concerts

Carbon School District Press Release

On May 4, Mont Harmon Middle School’s band and chorus programs, directed by Steve Hoyt, performed their annual spring concert for family and friends. The concert featured four songs performed by the sixth grade chorus, followed by four songs with the seventh and eighth grade girls’ and boys’ chorus.

The chorus portion concluded with two fun and lively songs sung together by both groups. Following the chorus concert, the auditorium emptied and then refilled for the band concert. The sixth grade band performed four pieces and was followed by four pieces by the seventh and eighth grade band.

In addition to the performances by the choir and band, Hoyt presented plaques to those students who earned them at the Solo & Ensemble Festival that took place in the beginning of March.