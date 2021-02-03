Carbon County Woman Dies Due to COVID-19

On Wednesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced the death of a Carbon County resident. The death was of a women over the age of 85.

“The individual was hospitalized at the time of death,” the health department shared.

This is the 11th death related to COVID-19 in Carbon County and the 21st in Southeast Utah. The other deaths in Carbon County include 10 men who were also hospitalized at the time of death.

In Emery County, there are recorded eight deaths, including six men in the 65-84 age range, one woman in the 45-64 age range and one woman in the 65-84 age range. Two Grand County men over the age of 85 have died due to the virus.