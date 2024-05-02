Carbon County’s 2024 Fair Promises to be “Better Than Before”

When the Carbon County Fair returned in 2023, it was met with great enthusiasm, attendance and success. This bolstered those behind the fair to make the 2024 “Better Than Before”.

In beginning to plan the 2024 fair, concern rose in regard to the dates. In 2023 the fair was hosted in August and the realization was brought forward that many events are taking place in August in Carbon County, including the Helper Arts Festival, Price City International Days, the Greek Festival and families planning for the new school year.

With this in mind, the decision was made to move the dates of the 2024 Carbon County Fair to May 30 through June 1, kicking off the summertime rather than concluding it.

The fair will begin with barrel racing at the Grandstands Arena of the Carbon County Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. on May 30. A cornhole tournament will also be hosted that night, beginning at 7 p.m. behind the event center, working in conjunction with The Songbook of Elton John and Billy Joel Concert that will begin at the same time at the CERCUT Amphitheater.

Vendor booths and the kids corner will start the day off on Friday, May 31, opening at 10 a.m. at Thelma’s Park along with the animal barn located in the indoor barn. The CERCUT Event Center will play host to the 4H and Open Class Exhibits, as well as the Castle Country Quilters Quilt Show, from noon to 5 p.m. At 5 p.m., the Grandstands Arena will feature “Hooves & Honky-Tonk” before the Battle of the Bands will grace the stage from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Thelma’s Park.

“Hooves & Honky-Tonk” will continue through the evening with various events, while a burnout competition will take place at the Senior Center parking lot at 6 p.m. and the Desert Wings RC Air Night Flights will be at the RC Airport at dusk.

On the last day of the fair, June 1, Motocross Racing will be available at the motocross track from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Desert Wings RC Air & Fun Fly will be at the RC Airport beginning at 7 a.m., as well as a 5K Fun Run. Those that wish to participate in the 5K will need to check in at the Recreation Office. The Cause for Paws Car Show Cruise will begin in the Sutherland’s Parking Lot at 10 a.m. and the vendors, kids corner and animal barn will be open from 10 a.m. throughout the day.

The 4H exhibits and quilt show will be available for perusal from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A kid’s show from Hypno Hick will begin at 3 p.m. in Thelma’s Park before the Adults Show, still featuring family-friendly entertainment, from the Hypno Hick will start at 5 p.m.

Finally, to round out the fair fun, Due West will be in concert at the Grandstands Arena at 7 p.m. that evening. Tickets for the Due West concert and further information on the 2024 fair can be found here.