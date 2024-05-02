Dinos Splits Match with Falcons

The Carbon tennis team hosted the Canyon View Falcons on Tuesday for their second meeting of the season. With the first meeting ending in a 6-0 loss for the Dinos, the boys were set to have a competitive match with their opponent.

In the Singles portion, the Carbon boys would sweep the Falcons in all three matches. Memphis Howell was named MaxPreps player of the match with his two-set victory. In his first set, he outscored his opponent 6-4. In set two, he again would win the set, with a 7-5 score, receiving the match win.

Cameron Jones also won in two sets, scoring a 6-1 victory in set one and a 6-4 win in set two. Nicholas Bryner would round out the singles victors, as he would go the distance with his opponent in a tough battle. Bryner won in set one with a score of 6-1. His Falcons opponent would get the win in set two in a sudden death victory. The two would have another hard-fought set in the third, but Bryner would overcome and come out with the victory, 7-5.

The Dinos weren’t as dominant in the double portion, but the team of Zander Carrillo and Carter Abbott battled hard, going three sets with their opponents, falling in the final set in a close 5-7.

The Dinos will host one more match before the Region 12 tournament against the Manti Templars on Thursday. The Region tournament will begin soon after on May 7-8, being held in Mount Pleasant.