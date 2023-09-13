Carbon Cruises Past Manti

Carbon welcomed Manti to their home court on Tuesday afternoon for a conference matchup. Carbon was looking to rebound from their loss to Emery, and came out swinging.

Right out of the gate, the Lady Dinos dominated in singles. Ella Anderson took first singles 6-3, 6-4, Audrey Hatch took second singles 7-6 (7-4) and 6-3, and Izabelle Pugliese swept third singles with 6-1 in both sets.

Doubles continued in a similar fashion. The Dinos were on fire as first, double and second singles went to Carbon. Lyndie Richardson and Veronica Cartwright secured first doubles 6-3, 6-0, Emmalee Miller and Allena Ison followed in second doubles, 6-3, 2-6 and 6-2, while Gianna Valdez and Ember Dalton took third singles 6-3, 6-4.

The day ultimately concluded with the Lady Dinos securing the victory 6-0. Lyndie Richardson was named the player of the match for Carbon.

Up next, the Lady Dinos (4-7) will look to continue that momentum as they travel to Richfield on Thursday.