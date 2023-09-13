Self Love Salon & Spa Welcomed to Carbon County

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce brought the large, golden scissors to Fairgrounds Road in Price on Friday afternoon to welcome another business into the community.

Self Love Salon & Spa is owned by Indie Gardner, who stated that she is big on self care and created the spa as a reminder for others to take care of and take time for themselves. Gardner shared that she really liked the idea of being able to support and uplift others.

There are many options at Self Love Salon & Spa, including but not limited to hair services, nail services, esthetics, pedicures and waxing. The spa celebrated with a grand opening on Sept. 9, featuring treats, drinks and raffle prizes.

Self Love Salon & Spa is located at 250 North Fairgrounds Road, in the bottom parking lot area of the building. Gardner can be contacted at (435) 650-2829 or on Facebook.

“Come out and see us” Gardner said.