Carbon Dinos Shine at Senior and Junior Prom *Photo Gallery*

By Traci Bishop

Carbon High School’s senior and junior prom was hosted on Saturday, March 20 in the school’s gymnasium.

Due to the restrictions put in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, tests were conducted prior to the evening and all that were in attendance were informed that masks would be a requirement. Carbon High IDs or guest passes were also required for entry.

The promenade lineup began at 5 p.m. and the festivities really kicked off at 7 p.m. For the junior royalty, Kaydance Scovill was crowned queen while Mollie Horsley was the first attendant and Molly Banks served as the second attendant. Jace Rutherford was crowned king with Kobe Cruz as the first attendant and Garrett Bryner as second attendant.

For the senior royalty, the first attendant for the queen was Makenna Blanc with Kaylie Sharp acting as second attendant. The queen was crowned as Reagan Smuin, joined by Easton Horlsey as king. His first attendant was Ty Johnson and his second attendant was Jordan Wright.