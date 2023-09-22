Carbon Earns 3rd Straight Sweep

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Dinos played host to a region game against Juab on Thursday evening. Carbon was looking for its third straight win after besting Emery and North Sanpete within the last week.

The Blue and White had plenty to cheer for as the Dinos took the 25-19 first set win. Carbon was a dominate force in the second, easily shutting down Juab 25-11. The Lady Dinos closed the door and sealed the victory with a 25-20 win in the third.

The sweep marks Carbon’s third straight and its eighth of the season. The Lady Dinos boast an impressive 12-2 record overall with a 7-1 tally in region play. Up next, the team will travel to Richfield on Tuesday (6-9, 2-5 Region 12).