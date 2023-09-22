A Region Shootout

Stock photo by Jamie Swank

The Lady Dinos made the trip to Delta on Thursday for a region matchup. After falling to the Lady Rabbits earlier this season, Carbon was looking for revenge.

Defense was key in the first half as both teams worked to break through. It was all tied up at nil at halftime as a battle of wills ensued in the second. Both sides found the back of the net as regulation ended at 1-1.

A shootout ensued as the teams traded goals. The Lady Dinos netted three balls, but Delta prevailed with four goals to take the game.

Senior Allie Smith recorded Carbon’s goal during regulation, assisted by Amiah Timothy. Fortune Ward once again protected the net for the Lady Dinos, recording eight saves.

Carbon (8-5, 7-4 Region 12) will host its final home game of the regular season on Tuesday. The Lady Dinos will welcome Richfield (7-6, 5-6 Region 12) for the matchup at 4 p.m.