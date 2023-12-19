Carbon, Emery Athletes Named to Football All-State

The recipients of the highly-regarded All-State designations were given out this past week. Carbon’s Deegan Richards received the honors of 3A First Team All-State for the cornerback position. The 5’9 Dino ended his impressive year with 56 tackles.

Joining him with First Team honors in the 2A group was Creek Sharp, the 6’0 wide receiver who had a dominant year with 49 receptions, 939 yards and 19 yards per catch. Wade Stilson, a 6’5 quarterback out of Emery, was awarded 2A Second Team All-State honors in a stacked QB group.

Emery’s defense would also be honored in the Second Team All-State. Defensive lineman Kalib O’Niel, linebacker Dane Sitterud and cornerback Mason Stilson all received the designation.