Carbon Swims at Mel Roberts Invitational

The Dino swim team traveled to Tooele over the weekend for a 13-team invitational.

During the relays, Cameron Jones, Bracken Hansen, Jackson Thayn and Mason Engar placed fourth in the 400-yard free relay (3:47.80). On the girls’ side, two squads swam well on the weekend. In the 200-yard free relay, Alyssa Chamberlain, Ada Bradford, Hadley Bower and Mia Crompton placed third overall (1:53.46). Swimming in the 400-yard free relay were Evie Halk, Ellie Hanson, Rachel Blackburn and Maya Bower, who placed fourth at the invitational (4:26.65).

In the 100-yard free, the Lady Dinos swam with the desire to win. Chamberlain took second (1:00.24) in the large group of 64 competitors. Crompton placed third (1:02.23), Hadley Bower placed seventh (1:04.75), and Blackburn (1:06.91) and Lily Thayne (1:07.23) placed a respectable 10th and 11th.

For the 500-yard free, Halk had an impressive third-place finish (6:18.01). Teammate Maya Bower placed seventh (6:31.57) and Hanson (6:44.64) took 11th. Bradford did well, finishing in the top 10 in the 100-yard back, with Jennacie Jeffrey placing 12th.

The 200-yard free had three of the Lady Dinos in the top 10 out of 45 swimmers in the group. Sixth place went to Chamberlain (2:17.85), seventh to Bradford (2:21.14) and eighth to Halk (2:21.68).

With 80 competitors in the fiercely quick 50-yard free, Crompton placed sixth (28.11) and eighth place went to Hadley Bower (29.18). Also in the 100-yard fly, Maya Bower had a solid ninth-place finish (1:17.15).

On the boys’ side, Mason Engar had himself a great day with a second overall finish in the 100-yard back (1:01.92) out of 45 other swimmers. He also placed fifth in the 200-yard free (1:58.51), along with teammate Cameron Jones in 11th (2:06.98) and Bracken Hansen placing in the top 20 (2:15.41).

Jones also did well in the 500-yard free (5:49.23), taking a respectful eight place. Jackson Thayne also had a nice swim, placing 14th in the 100-yard breast.

In the end, Uintah won the invitational with 347 team points. Carbon ended the day with 119 points, giving the Dinos the eighth-place position for the invitational. Next up, they will face Emery and Uintah on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.