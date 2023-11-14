Carbon, Emery Compete at Cedar Invitational

Stock Photo Courtesy of James Huggard

By Maxwell Misner

Carbon and Emery swim teams traveled to the Cedar November Invitational over the weekend to compete against 14 other teams.

First up, for the girls, Evie Halk of the Lady Dinos started off with a 10th place finish in the 200-yard free, with Lisa King (13th) and Ellie Hanson (17th), also from Carbon, finishing seconds after.

In the girls’ 50-yard free, there was some excellent times from Carbon and Emery. The race had 136 competitors all together. Alyssa Chamberlain had an impressive time of 27.48 and placed fourth. Right behind her was fellow Dino Mia Crompton with a time of 27.84, good enough for sixth. Purity Mason of Emery placed 17th, as a couple more Dinos wrapped up the top 20 with Hadley Bower taking 18th and Kanyon Christensen placing 20th.

Day two had another great showing for the Lady Dinos in the 100-yard free with Chamberlain finishing fourth. Dinos Lisa King and Mia Crompton followed with seventh and eighth-place finishes, respectively. Ada Bradford (Carbon) placed 16th, with Jessie Childs (Emery) barely missing the top 20, placing 21st.

Evie Halk had another fantastic swim, placing fourth in the 500-yard free with a time of 6:21.10. The girls then raced in the 200-yard free relay with Carbon’s Crompton, Bower, King and Chamberlain placing third. Emery was not far behind with the team of Melody Lake, Illyria Mason, Purity Mason and Jessie Childs placing fifth.

Lake also had an impressive showing in the 100-yard breast, placing second with a time of 1:18.18. Teammate Acelyn Migliori had a great performance in the same event, placing 15th.

The final standings for the girls had Pleasant Grove taking the top spot with 410 points. The Lady Dinos placed fifth with 168 points, while Emery placed 11th.

Next up were the boys’ teams, with Emery’s Adam Olsen placing 15th out of 120 competitors in the 50-yard free. In the 100-yard free, Carbon’s Mason Engar and Cameron Jones placed ninth and 10th, respectively, with Olsen earning another solid position at 13th.

Finishing out the busy weekend, Trek Peterson (Emery) placed ninth in the boys’ 100-yard breast. The final standings in the boys’ competition once again had Pleasant Grove taking the top spot, with Carbon placing ninth and Emery finishing 10th.

On Tuesday, Carbon and Emery will travel to face off against Richfield. Following, on Nov. 21, Carbon, Emery and Grand will compete at the Emery Aquatic Center.