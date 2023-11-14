Veterans Honored and Remembered at Annual Ceremony

The annual Veterans Day ceremony was hosted at the Price City Peace Garden on Saturday, Nov. 11 beginning promptly at 11 a.m. The ceremony began with a presentation of the colors by local veterans and boy scouts.

Following, Price American Legion Post 3 Commander Les Schultz explained that at the end of World War I, an armistice, or ceasefire, was declared on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

“This marked the end of the hostilities in the war and became a day to remember and honor our veterans,” Commander Schultz stated, before informing the crowd that Nov. 11 officially became a holiday in 1954 by order of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

This day is now a day of reflection and appreciation of the veterans in all branches of the Armed Forces. Commander Schultz stated that some areas fly the flag at half mast and some honor a period of silence for two minutes, beginning at 11 a.m. He then said in Price, this ceremony is hosted to post the colors by the veterans standing before the crowd.

However, the community has many veterans, not only the ones that were on the stage. There were a number in the crowd and still more that prefer to remain anonymous.

Following the commander’s presentation, Rick Davis was asked to speak. Davis is a former veteran, a Price City Councilman and a member of the American Legion. He thanked Commander Schultz for giving him the opportunity to speak on behalf of Price City.

Davis stated that the armistice was honored in 1918 to end the war and today, this holiday acts to remember all of the men and women of the Armed Forces that have sacrificed so much for the country to ensure the freedom that is enjoyed today. He said that whenever foreign powers have threatened America, it stands with a united front.

“Our democracy, our freedom and our way of life is what we have defended for centuries and will continue to do so,” Davis stated.

The National Anthem was sang, followed by a rifle volley and the playing of “Taps,” which took place before the ceremony was concluded.