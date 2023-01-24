Carbon, Emery Compete at Region Drill

By Taren Powell

The 3A Region 12 Drill competition took place at Emery High School over the weekend. Canyon View, Carbon, Emery, Grand and Richfield drill teams danced their hearts out as they all competed for the region title. Each team performed in three categories, including military, dance and show.

In military, Canyon View took first place, followed by Richfield in second and Carbon in third. In the dance category, Canyon View placed first, Carbon earned second and Richfield placed third. To end the performance routines, Canyon View took first in show, Grand took second and Richfield took third.

Overall, Canyon View received first place, Richfield took second and Grand finished third. Although the Carbon and Emery drill teams did not take one of the top three spots, they will still be competing in the 3A State Championship Feb. 1-4 at Utah Valley University.

Following the team routines, drill team members were able to take to the floor and compete as individuals in the drill down portion of the competition. Raegan Miller (Canyon View) took first place, Anabelle Mays (Carbon) earned second and Raechel Edwards (Carbon) took third.

All-Region, Academic All-Region and All State Drill Team awards were also presented on Saturday. Academic All-Region awards were given to athletes with a 3.75 or higher GPA. From Carbon, Bryton Blake, Hannah Knott, Raechel Edwards, Kinlee Lewis, Hailey Mortenson and Kali Ori were the recipients. From Emery, Alexa Bulleri, Kallee Cook and Novalee LeRoy received the recognition.

All-Region awards were selected from coaches and teammates. From Carbon, Raechel Edwards, Hailey Mortenson and Kortnie Jennings were the recipients of the awards. Tylie Skinner, Kelsey Jorgensen and Kalliee Cook received the awards from Emery.

Finally, the All State Drill Team award is selected through UDDA audition process. Those honored with this award were Bryton Blake and Annika Monson from Carbon as well as Alexa Bulleri from Emery.