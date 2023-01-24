Christiansen, Suwyn Take Second at Enterprise Tourney

ETV News Stock Photo

Over the weekend, the Spartans joined the ranks heading toward Enterprise for a wrestling tournament. It was another top-tier tournament with schools from every classification represented.

In 106, Monty Christiansen represented Emery well. He made it to the championship match, where he lost to Breyton Banks (Salem Hills) in a nail biter, 2-0. Dixon Peacock also performed well, taking fifth place in the weight class. Another Spartan who made it to the championship round was Greg Suwyn (175). He also came up just short to Phoenix Oliver (Snow Canyon), but ended in second place.

Corbin Jensen (113) made it to the semis, where he was defeated. He then wrestled in the third place match and won by decision, 8-2. A pair of Spartans filled the rankings in 126 when Merritt Meccariello took third and Hayden Christiansen took fifth. Easton Thornley later took fifth in 285 while Boden Christian came in sixth in 150.

Emery will next travel to Price to face the Dinos on Tuesday.