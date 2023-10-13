Carbon, Emery Compete at State Golf

The 3A Boys’ Golf State Championship was hosted on Oct. 11 and 12 at the Meadow Brook Golf Course in Taylorsville. Both Carbon and Emery teams participated in the event and played well.

At the end of the tournament, first place went to Morgan with a total score of 591. Union finished in second and Richfield rounded out the top three. Next up were the Carbon Dinos, who were successful in securing a fourth place finish.

Carbon’s competitors were Dayton King, Kyler Clark, Rydge Butler, Jack Hedin, Cole Callahan and Sam Madrid. On the first day, the team finished with a score of 304. The Dinos followed that up with a 309 round on the second day, bringing their cumulative score to 613.

CHS Golf Coach Robbi Etzel stated that Butler tied for seventh and earned medalist honors with two rounds of 74 and King tied for tenth, earning medalist honors as well, with rounds of 72 and 77.

The Emery Spartans ended the tournament in eighth place. Joey Leonard, Dempsey Toomer, Champ Justice, Turner Stoker, Kade Larsen and Alex Hansen competed for Emery and ended the first day with a score of 319. On the second day, they shot a 327, bringing their total score to 646.

The tournament marked the conclusion of the 2023-24 year for Region 12 golf teams.