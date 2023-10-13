Lady Spartans Even the Score

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

Carbon played host to the first rivalry match against the Lady Spartans back in September, but the tables were turned on Thursday as the Lady Dinos traveled to Castle Dale. Emery was looking for revenge after falling 3-0 in the first game, and the team used its home court to its advantage.

The Lady Spartans came out strong, taking the first set 25-17. Carbon rallied in the second, flipping the script with a 25-18 win to tie things up at 1-1.

Emery responded in the third set with a 25-19 victory. It all came down to the fourth set as the team traded points. Ultimately, the Lady Spartans came out on top with a 25-21 win to take the game 3-1.

Both teams have one region game remaining on their schedules. Emery (24-4, 10-3 Region 12) will travel to Richfield (12-14, 5-8 Region 12) on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Carbon (18-6, 9-4 Region 12) will be on the road to North Sanpete (12-16, 5-8 Region 12), also on Tuesday.