Carbon, Emery Compete in State Golf

The 3A State Golf Tournament was hosted at the Glendale Golf Course in Salt Lake City on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Emery High team was one of five that missed the cut after the opening day, joined by South Summit, Manti, Ben Lomond and North Sanpete. The Carbon High team joined Delta, Ogden, Morgan, Richfield, Juan Diego, Juab, Granstville and Union in the second day of competition.

In the end, Morgan secured the win in the tournament, earning first place with 642 strokes. The team was followed by Richfield in second place at 654 and Juan Diego in third at 666.

Carbon ended the tournament in seventh place with a total 769 strokes. Those competing for the team were Carley West, Savanna Rasmussen, Grace Simms and Paige Scovill. Carbon was on the board for most par breakers.

The Emery team consisted of Kimber Gilbert, Aspen Jensen, Cheyenne Bingham, Payton Wakefield, Claire Lindsey and Chloe Wagner. The team hit a 403 round the first day, barely missing the cut.