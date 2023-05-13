Lady Dinos Race Through 2023 Regionals

Photo Courtesy of Carbon High Track and Field

The Region 12 track and field championship was hosted at the SUU Eccles Coliseum on May 10 and 11, with athletes from both Carbon and Emery high schools in attendance.

In the girls’ competition, Canyon View took first overall with 175 points, followed by Carbon in second with 156 and Emery in fifth with 57. For the boys’ teams, Carbon View once again earned first, followed by Carbon with 87 points and Emery with 63.

Starting out the scoring for the girl’s teams, Carbon High School (CHS) freshman Rozlyn Stowe continued to top the podium as she earned the region championship in the 1600 meter. She was followed by Addie Hurst of Emery High School (EHS) in second place, Lady Dinos Lindsie Fausett and Sophia Taylor in third and fourth, respectively, Lady Spartan Melody Lake in seventh and Carbon’s Ambree Jones in 10th.

In the 100 meter hurdles, Kinlee Lewis (CHS) earned third, KaBree Gordon (Emery) took fourth, Carlie Hurst (EHS) placed eighth, Kenidee Gunter (CHS) came in ninth and Megan Stilson (EHS) earned 10th. Mia Crompton was the lone Lady Dino to place in the 100 meter, taking fourth.

Carbon continued to place, with Gianna White (fifth), Emma Bowman (sixth) and Rebecca Swasey (10th) making the top ten in the 400 meter. While Lewis (CHS) secured fifth place in the 300 meter, the event was stacked by the Lady Spartans. Hurst took sixth, Gordon finished seventh and Jabry Sharp took eighth. In the medley, Carbon earned another region championship with a first-place finish while Emery came in fourth.

Crompton was once again a lone scorer in the 200 meter as she earned first place. The Lady Dinos also dominated the 3200 meter leaderboard, with Fausett earning the region championship, Jones coming in third, Taylor in fourth and Ada Bradford in 10th. Lady Spartan Melody Lake joined them in seventh place.

Carbon’s Kinlee Lewis took fifth in the 300 meter hurdles, joined by Lady Spartans Jabry Sharp in sixth and Carlie Hurst in seventh. Stowe raced to the top once again in the 800 meter, followed by Addie Hurst (EHS) in second, Beverly Lancaster (CHS) in fourth and Melody Lake (EHS) in ninth. Meanwhile, Crompton took second in the 200 meter while the Lady Dinos took second in the 4×400, followed by Emery in fourth.

In the high jump, Emery’s Abby Morris and Megan Stilson took second and third, respectively, joined by Lady Dinos Emily Dufour in fifth and Amiah Timothy in ninth. In girl’s javelin, Carbon’s Anna Hanson and Rebecca Swasey took third and fourth while Emery’s Abby Morris came in at seventh and Janyssa Wadley (CHS) earned eighth.

In shot put, Garrish (CHS) earned third, Laura Sooman (CHS) took fourth and Kenadie Maughn (EHS) took seventh. Eliza Haddock of CHS took first in the unified shot put.

In long jump, Lady Dino Emma Parker took third, followed by fellow Dinos Jordan Shorts (fourth) and Timothy (eighth). Lady Spartans Megan Stilson and Tacee Funk took seventh and ninth, respectively. In discus, Garrish (CHS) took second and Alexis Morgan (EHS) took seventh.

Turning to the boys’ competition, Carbon’s Braxton Ware earned third in the 1600 meter. He was joined by Emery’s Camdon Larsen in fourth and Dillan Larsen in eighth. Carbon’s Garrett Black rounded out the scoring in 10th.

In the 100 meter, Matt Olsen (EHS) took second, Riley Palmer (CHS) earned fourth, Justus Clark (CHS) took sixth, Black (CHS) earned eighth and Corbin Jensen (EHS) secured ninth. Eighth, ninth and 10th places went to Mason Vasquez (CHS), Dalton Allred (EHS) and Ethan Prettyman (CHS), respectively, in the 100 meter.

For the 400 meter, Carbon’s Easton Humes secured first place. He was joined by Spartans Jack Christiansen in fourth and Mason Hurdsman in 10th. Black was the lone Dino to score in the 300, coming in sixth. He was joined by Spartans Matt Olsen in second and Corbin Jensen in 10th. Carbon earned third and Emery fourth in the sprint medley relay, while Dinos Ethan Prettyman and Carter Warburton took ninth and 10th in the 200.

The Spartans placed well in the 3200 meter, with Camdon Larsen in fourth, Dillan Larsen in seventh and Champ Justice in 10th. They were joined by Dino Sean Stromness in ninth. For the 110 meter hurdles, Matt Olsen (EHS) took second, Riley Palmer (CHS) took third, Justus Clark (CHS) earned seventh and Black (CHS) came in eighth.

Mason Vasquez was the lone Dino to place in the 100 meter, coming in seventh. In the 4×100, Carbon earned fourth and Emery took fifth. Humes (CHS) and Christiansen (EHS) took second and third in the 400.

Matt Olsen (EHS) earned second in the 300, followed by Black (CHS). Ware (CHS) took fourth in the 800, joined by Christiansen (EHS) in fifth and Hurdsman in ninth. Carbon came in second in the 4×400, followed by Emery in third.

The Dinos dominated the scoreboard for long jump, with Ethan Prettyman in third, Traxton Jewkes in fourth, Carter Warburton in sixth and Bradley Sweeney in ninth. Similarly, Dinos Bradley Wood and Triston Rich earned third and eighth, respectively, in discus.

Spartan Matt Olsen earned first place in high jump, followed by Jewkes (CHS) and Boston Huntington (EHS), who tied for second place. Trek Peterson of EHS took eighth and Gavin Miller of CHS earned ninth. Wood secured another region championship for Carbon, this time in shot put, while Emery’s Kadin Horner finished 10th.

Up next for those who qualified is the state meet on May 19 and 20.