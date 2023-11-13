Carbon, Emery Rodeo Athletes Score at Dixie #3 and #4

By Julie Johansen

The Dixie 6 Rodeo Series continued in Hurricane this past weekend with the #3 and #4 rodeos.

Carbon and Emery team members shined in the shooting sports on both Friday and Saturday. Carbon’s Kashley Rhodes earned first both days in the rifle shoot followed by Hayden Tonc, who placed sixth and ninth on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Shalako Gunter took fifth in the trap shoot on Friday and third on Saturday.

Emery’s Wyatt Fox placed second and third in the rifle shoot, and Cache Allred earned a first-place finish in the trap shoot at Friday’s shoot.

In the arena, Carbon team member Ean Ellis took second in tie down roping on Friday and first on Saturday. On Saturday, Carbon’s Kanyon Mills and partner Ejay Duke from the Uintah Basin team took sixth in team roping.

Emery team member Charity Greenhalgh placed 10th and third in the barrels, while Kamz Rich was fifth in bulls on Friday and Will Ekker was second on Saturday, also in bull riding. Shaynee Fox roped fast enough in breakaway roping for fourth place.

Emery’s Monty Christiansen scored enough points for third in the reining cow competition. Blake Olsen and partner Wacey Nohr from the West Desert team placed fourth in team roping while Carbon’s Kanyon Mills and partner Ejay Duke took fifth. Also in team roping, Emery’s Orrin McElprang and partner Brayden Noyes from the Carbon team took ninth.

The final two rodeos of the series will be this coming weekend, Nov. 17 and 18. Then, there will be a break in action until the spring season starts again in March.