Lady Eagles Move to 3-0 with Road Win

Photo by Jeff Barrett

The USU Eastern Lady Eagles captured the lead midway through the first quarter and never looked back as they defeated the Mesa Community College Thunderbirds 63-49 in Mesa, Arizona on Thursday evening.

Japrix Weaver led all scorers with 15 points, shooting an efficient 6-10 from the field, including 3-7 of deep. Summer Christensen scored 12 points and Olivia Nielson ended with 10 off the bench in the well-balanced offensive performance.

Faced with a six-point deficit in the opening quarter, the Lady Eagles captured the lead midway through the first. Winning each individual quarter, the advantage continued to grow and reached 16 in the third stanza.

While USU Eastern soared offensively, they also set the tone defensively as the Mesa shot a pedestrian 36% from the field for the game.

USU Eastern’s high-tempo play forced the Thunderbirds into 13 turnovers, six of which came in the form of steals. Winning the rebound total by 13, the Lady Eagles allowed just eight offensive rebounds.

Nine different players scored at least two points for the Eagles. The depth was once again a factor as they outscored Mesa 17-11.