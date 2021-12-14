Carbon, Emery Shift to Moderate COVID-19 Transmission Level

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that Carbon and Emery counties have moved out of the high COVID-19 transmission level and into the moderate level. Grand County remains in the high transmission level at this time.

Monday’s report shows that active cases throughout the region are trending down compared to recent months. There are currently 123 active cases of the virus in Southeast Utah, including 44 in Carbon County, 10 in Emery County and 69 in Grand County.

Of these cases, 31 were reported in the past four days, including 15 in Carbon County, three in Emery County and 13 in Grand County. Ten patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus. This includes six from Carbon County and two each from Emery and Grand counties.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 70 regional deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, including 40 in Carbon County, 25 in Emery County and five in Grand County. Only six of these deaths involved fully vaccinated patients.

Throughout the region, 19,543 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This accounts for 48.1% of the eligible population in Carbon County and 46.3% in Emery County. Grand County leads the region with 65.1% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

To date, there have been 710 breakthrough cases of COVID-19, which are those that have become infected with the virus despite being vaccinated. However, COVID-19 hospitalizations are much lower among the vaccinated population, with only 14 hospitalizations of vaccinated patients. On the other hand, 210 non-vaccinated patients have been hospitalized with complications since the beginning of the pandemic.