Carbon Faces Tough Competition in St. George

The Dinos Softball team traveled to St. George over the weekend to face three 4A schools.

In the first game, they played the Orem Tigers. Both teams were scoreless in the first four innings before Orem struck first with three runs in the top of the fifth. They would put two more runs up in the seventh, eventually getting the win, 5-0.

Danica Adams pitched the majority of the game, ending with nine strikeouts. Adri Abeyta had a double in the game for the Lady Dinos, being one of the three hits in the game for the home team.

For the second game, they faced the Pine View Panthers. The team was ready to use their bats as they scored a massive 15 runs in the very first inning. Abeyta would get a triple in the game, bringing home two RBIs and scoring a run. Sage Vea had two doubles in the game, scoring three RBIs and scoring two runs.

Samantha Riddle had a double in the game, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Kenlee Kennedy ended the game with three RBIs and a run scored. Brielle Sandoval and Kylan Sorenson also had an RBI each in the dominant win.

Sorenson pitched three innings before the mercy rule went into effect. She allowed one hit and had three strikeouts for Carbon.

For the final game, they met the Snow Canyon Warriors. The teams kept it close in the first few innings, as Snow Canyon had the one-point advantage, 3-2. In the top of four, the Warriors bats were fierce, as they would put up seven runs in the top of the fourth. The bats continued in the next inning as Snow Canyon would get the win, 14-3.

Abeyta had another solid game batting, getting two doubles and two runs scored. Sandoval went three for three, also with a double in the game, scoring an RBI. Sorenson had two RBIs, along with a run scored, as she would bat 1.000 as well in the game.

The Manti Templars will be the next opponent for the Dinos on Tuesday for a region matchup. Then the squad traveled to Lehi, to face the Pioneers the following day.